Drug Bust in Nipomo 05.19.2022

A drug bust reported in Nipomo. It actually occurred on April 22nd, but the sheriff’s department just releasing information about it yesterday.

31-year-old Julian Ackerman of Coalinga was pulled over while driving on NB 101 near Nipomo.

As a deputy questioned the occupants, the vehicle suddenly took off and exited the highway at Teft street. Deputies located and stopped the vehicle. They detained 20-year-old Zoe Rutledge of Nipomo. Ackerman fled the vehicle. He was caught and arrested in a nearby field.

Deputies found a backpack in the field which was spotted previously in the vehicle. They found in the backpack more than 2 pounds of Fentanyl.

Ackerman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked at the county jail on a number of charges including possession of a controlled substance for sale, and resisting a peace officer.