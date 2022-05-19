Water in Paso Robles 05.19.2022

The state of California is prepared to implement more water restrictions, but in Paso Robles, mayor Steve Martin says the city has enough water.

Next week, the city will hold a groundbreaking at the Olson Chandler Ranch Development. 1300 homes to go in at that development on the east side of Paso Robles.

You may have seen all the earth movers parked along Linne road. The project is called “bee-nyeh-doh”. That means vineyard. That’s the Spanish pronunciation. Hopefully, the local pronunciation will be close to that.

Regardless, some Paso Roblans would like more discussion on the local water issues.

Tuesday night, Jan Albin called city council saying, people want to know why there’s no action to conserve water in Paso Robles.