Dayspring Cashes In 05.19.2022

Helios dayspring is selling 3 cannabis dispensaries he owns for more than $22 million dollars.

You may remember, last October, Helios Dayspring pleaded guilty to bribery and filing a false income tax return. In his plea agreement, he admitted to paying supervisor Adam Hill $29 thousand dollar in cash to buy his vote. He also gave Adam Hill free cannabis products.

Before supervisor Adam Hill died of a drug overdose, Hill and supervisor Bruce Gibson promoted the idea of making San Luis Obispo county a haven for cannabis production, saying it could be like the wine region has become in the north county. With people traveling to the county to sample marijuana, the way they visit to taste wine.