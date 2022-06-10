Drug Bust in Paso 06.10.2022

A big drug bust in Paso Robles reported by the sheriff’s narcotics unit.

It occurred back on May 17th.

The narcotics unit, gang task force and probation unit made contact with 40-year-old Edgar Monge as he was leaving a shopping center parking lot in Paso Robles.

They discovered 11,000 dollars worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other drugs. He also had about $2,000 in cash.

Monge was arrested, but posted bail for his probation violation charges and was released. He is back on the streets in accordance with the statewide emergency bail schedule.