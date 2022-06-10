High Speed Chase 06.10.2022

You may have seen this high speed chase on 46, but it ended in Kern county.

It started Wednesday around 2:15 in Santa Barbara county. Lompoc police responded to a shooting in town. A short time later, there was an armed robbery at a liquor store in Buellton.

The suspects were driving a dark blue BMW. They drove north and were spotted around 4:40 Wednesday afternoon in Paso Robles near highway 46 east and Golden Hill road.

The CHP helicopter responded, and located the suspects on highway 46 near Mill road. A high speed chase ensued into Kern county, where the suspects stopped their BMW and fled on foot into a nearby orchard.

San Luis Obispo county officers established a perimeter, and Kern county officers conducted the search. They found the two suspects and took them into custody.