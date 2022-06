Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week.

162 new cases in San Luis Obispo.

82 at the Men’s Colony.

And 79 in Paso Robles.

Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other ailments afflicted those victims. All four were over the age of 50. At least one was over 85.