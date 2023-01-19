Drug Bust in Paso Robles 01.19.2023

A Paso Robles woman arrested on drug charges Monday.

Police found 25 grams of fentanyl, and 26 grams of methamphetamine during a probation search of a home near the 1200 block of Stoney Creek road. A 12-year-old child was also inside the residence.

45-year-old Samantha Davidson was arrested and booked in the county jail.

The child was taken into San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services.

Paso Robles police are asking anyone with information to call them.

