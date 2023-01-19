Meade Canine Resale Shop Burglarized 01.19.2023

When Carol Gibson opened Meade Canine Resale Shop Tuesday morning, something was wrong.

Burglars had broken into the store late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. While talking with owner Charlotte Meade on the phone, Carol Gibson walked through the store. She found the back door wide open.

Carol says the burglars stole a cash box that was hidden from view

She says the burglars stole a lot of jewelry from the Meade Canine thrift store.

Police found footprints in the mud behind the thrift store. They say the burglars left on foot. There were no car tracks. Carol says she’s surprised someone would steal from a non-profit like Meade Canine. The proceeds support the rescue efforts of Meade Canine Rescue and Sanctuary, and the dogs’ veterinary bills.

The police investigation continues into that burglary at the north end of El Camino Real in Atascadero late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.