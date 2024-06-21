DUI Driver Crashes Into Police Cars in SLO 6.21.2024

On Wednesday evening, two patrol vehicles in San Luis Obispo stopped another vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Los Osos Valley road and Froom Ranch way.

The San Luis Obispo police department says that during the traffic stop, a drunk driver then crashed into one of the police cars, pushing into into the other. The first police car suffered major damage, and the second was only moderately damaged. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.

The San Luis Obispo police department arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving, as her blood alcohol content was 2.5 times the legal limit.