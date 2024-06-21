Paso Robles Teen CERT Program 6.21.2024

Press Release-Teen CERT 2024

The North County Community Emergency Response Team will be offering a 24-hour disaster preparedness course for teens ages 13 to 19.

Classes will begin Tuesday, July 9th through Friday, July 12th, and will take place at Centennial Park from 9 am to 1 pm. A final class will be offered on Saturday, July 13th from 9 am to 5 pm at fire station 3 on Union road in Paso Robles.

Students who complete the training course will receive a certificate of completion, and a teen CERT pack. The pack will include responsive equipment, a helmet, vest, gloves, eye safety protection, and more.

Students will learn how to put out small fires, conduct light search and rescue, assist those who are injured, assist emergency responders and more.