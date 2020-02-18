Duplicate Ballots 2.18.2020

Last week, San Luis Obispo county election officials discovered that duplicate vote-by-mail ballots were sent to 2,666 voters in the county. The county’s ballot printer and mail house vendor had inadvertently processed a supplemental vote by mail mailing twice, the result; about 2,600 voters received a second, identical VBM ballot packet.

The vendor is sending postcard notifications to these voters informing them of the duplicate ballot sent, instructing voters to vote only one ballot and discard the other.

County clerk-recorder Tommy Gong said, “While it is unfortunate that some duplicate VBM ballots were sent to voters, we were able to quickly discover the discrepancy and develop a plan to notify affected voters of the situation and how to rectify it. We regret any confusion and inconvenience this has caused.”

Voters with questions about their vote by mail ballots or any election issue may contact the elections division at (805) 781-5228 or elections@co.slo.ca.us.