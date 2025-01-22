DA Dow Urges Legislative Measure to Increase Looting Penalties 01.22.2025

Late last week, county district attorney Dan Dow proposed amendments to California penal code law regarding looting and predator crimes during a disaster, in response to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The district attorney says existing laws are “insufficient to adequately deter people from committing these crimes.” With the evacuation from dozens of neighborhoods in the area around the Palisades and other fires in Los Angeles county, there has been a recent uptick of looting crimes in those areas.

The county DA’s office is proposing urgent legislative measures to increase the penalties for these crimes.

District attorney Dan Dow said: “Law enforcement and prosecutors need these additional tools to be implemented immediately.”