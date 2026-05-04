Early Voting Starts May 4th in San Luis Obispo County 05.04.2026

The county elections office has announced that mail ballots will be sent out starting today, and drop boxes for voting in San Luis Obispo county will open on Tuesday.

The satellite Atascadero elections office will open to the public, and both it and the San Luis Obispo elections offices will begin offering a new method of early voting. Voters can cast their mail ballot at the office without using a return envelope. This will require the voter to complete and sign a brief form, with the signature being checked immediately against their voter record.

“One advantage of using this new method is that ballots cast in person without an envelope will be counted early and included in the first results released at 8 pm on election night,” according to the clerk-recorder’s office. This method is only available inside one of the two elections offices.

Any ballot deposited into an official county drop box still requires a signed return envelope, as well as ballots returned to a polling place on election day.