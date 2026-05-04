Paso City Council to Review Potential Revenues & Expenditures For Fiscal Year Budget 05.04.2026

The Paso Robles city council will continue discussing its budget for the next fiscal year, which must be approved by the end of June.

In previous meetings the council discussed and approved broader, overarching goals for the city, while its next meeting tomorrow will present estimated revenues and expenditures.

Projections for fiscal year 2026 – 27 put the city at a small surplus of about 151 thousand dollars, continuing to add on to its projected reserves of $16.6 million. The city highlights measure J-20 and I-24 as key funding sources for public safety and infrastructure needs across the city.

The police department, Paso Fire & Emergency Services, and public works currently remain the largest expenditures by department for the city. While the projected budget is balanced, staff also says that the budget can be adjusted based off changes approved by the city.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.