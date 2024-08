The county Office of Emergency Services announced that siren tests are scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 24th.

130 early warning system sirens will be activated simultaneously on two intervals: one at noon, and the second at 12:30.

The sirens are along the Diablo Canyon emergency planning zone; the loudest noises will be heard on the coast from Cayucos to Nipomo.

Officials remind the public that these are only tests, and no action is required.