This week, the El Camino Homeless Organization is conducting its biggest fundraiser of the year. ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis says this is the week for Empty Bowls.

They’re not doing a sit down soup event. But you can stop by Atascadero Bible Church and pick up soup and bowls thrown by local artists and donated to the fundraiser.

Only a few tickets available, so you need to get them quickly if you want to attend. The web address is: echoshelter.org.