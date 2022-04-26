The Republican Party Recommendations 04.26.2022

The republican party sending out a message that local progressive party candidates are misrepresenting their party affiliation. For instance, Bruce Gibson is reluctant to admit on radio talk shows that he’s a democrat.

Jimmy Paulding, who is challenging supervisor Lynn Compton, has told voters that he was a republican. This election, he’s telling voters he’s a conservative but that’s not his voting record.

The republican central committee reminding voters that the party endorses supervisor Lynn Compton. Stacie Korsgaaden and Bruce Jones for supervisor.

Supervisor Lynn Compton in the 4th district.

Stacie Korsgaden in the 3rd district.

And Bruce Jones for supervisor in the 2nd district.

If you have questions about a candidate, you’re encouraged to contact the republican party office in Atascadero.