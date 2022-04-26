Elon Musk Buys Twitter 04.26.2022

In business news, Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion dollars.

Musk is a strong proponent of free speech. He tweets, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

Unfortunately, that’s not the message coming from the left and mainstream media. The left is having a meltdown.

New York Times “reporter” Chris Blow tweets;

“Looks like I’m about to say goodbye to Twitter as well. I’ve been pulling back a bit from social media anyway. This will be just the push I need to go all the way on this app.”