Election 11.04.2020

Atascadero’s mayor was reelected. Mayor Heather Moreno, re-elected by a wide margin. She received 43% of the vote, to Jerry Tanimoto with 35%. Josh Donovan 21%.

For Atascadero city council, Charles Bourbeau was re-elected. He’s joined on the council by Mark Dariz with 24.5%.

In the city of Paso Robles, incumbents Steve Gregory and Fred Strong were both reelected.

Gregory ran unopposed.

Strong ran against Jacob Allred.

Strong received 66% of the vote to Allred’s 37%.

In the Paso Robles school district race, Dorian Baker was the top vote getter. Followed by incumbent Chris Bausch. Jim Reed and Nathan Williams.

In the Atascadero school district, Mary Kay Mills, Terri Switzer and Corrine Kuhnle are elected.

In the Cuesta college community district, Mary Strobridge re-elected with 66% of the vote.

In San Miguel school district, Constantino Victor Delgado and Michael Sanders were elected to the school board.

In Shandon, Flint Speer received 58% of the vote, so Flint Speer is elected to the Shandon school board.

Templeton school district, Nelson Yamagata received 22% of the vote. Ted Dubost 20% and Mendi Swan 18%, so they will all three serve on Templeton’s school board.

In the Ground Squirrel Hollow community services district, Allen Duckworth, Kevin ,McCamy and Scott Simons are elected to serve on the district board of directors.

In the Templeton CSD, Pamela Jardini, Navid Fardanesh, and Debra Logan elected to the board of directors.

Measure D-20, the Atascadero one per cent sales tax passes with 60% of the vote.

Measure J-20, the Paso Robles sales tax measure passes with 59% of the vote.

Measure H, the Shandon school bond measure passes with 62% of the vote.

Measure I, the San Miguel school bond measure passes with 55.65%. They needed 55 percent to pass. They just barely got the votes they needed to pass that school bond.

In Cambria, Cecilia Ann Lomeli and Cecila Montalvo elected to the community healthcare district.

In San Luis Obispo, Heidi Harmon was re-elected mayor of San Luis Obispo by a wide margin. She received 54% of the vote. More than all the other candidates campaigned. Cherisse Sweeny received 32%.

Andy Pease and former mayor Jan Howell Marx elected to San Luis city council.

Election for state and national seats 11.04.20

The ballot counting will continue today and for the next few days at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo.

At republican headquarters in Atascadero last night, congressional candidate Andy Caldwell talked with KPRL about his campaign.

With 71% of the votes counted Carbajal led 61-38%.

Vicki Nohrden visited Atascadero’s republican headquarters to thank her supporters. John Laird winning that state senate race 68-32%.

In the state assembly race, Jordan Cunningham wins with 52% of the vote over Dawn Addis with 48%.