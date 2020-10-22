Election Day in Atascadero 10.22.2020

As election day approaches, the campaigning heats up in Atascadero.

Former mayor Ray Johnson says the efforts by a garbage company owner to get his candidates elected has created an interesting scenario in Atascadero. He says the number of people running for mayor and city council will spread the vote out. It may create some surprising results.

In the mayor’s race, mayor Heather Moreno is being challenged by two neophytes, former teacher Jerry Tanimoto and business consultant Josh Donovan. Donaovan is supported by garbage hauler Brad Goodrow. This is Tanimoto’s first run for public office.

Donovan served a couple years on the Atascadero planning commission. Heather Moreno has served ten years on the planning commission and city council. She is a certified public accountant and a fitness instructor.

Another election of importance in Atascadero is the school bond. Former teacher and current school board member Donn Clickard tells KPRL, he’s backing that bond.