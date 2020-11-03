Election Day Today 11.03.2020

Today is election day. Voter service centers stay open until eight tonight. If you have not mailed or turned in your ballot you may turn it in at one of the voter service centers.

In the north county, they include the Atascadero lake pavilion, Atascadero National Guard armory, and the Atascadero clerk-recorder’s office.

In Paso Robles, the mid-state fair office, Paso Robles Culinary Arts building, Paso Robles senior center on Scott street. The Templeton high school gym, and at the lake, the Heritage Ranch CSD office.

You may also drop off your ballot at libraries in Paso Robles, San Miguel, Atascadero, Santa Margarita, Shandon and Creston.

On the coast, voter service centers are located at the Cambria Vets Hall, the Morro Bay community center and Cal Fire south bay training center in Los Osos.

You may also drop off your ballot at libraries in Cambria, Cayucos, Morro Bay and Los Osos.

The voter service centers open from 7 this morning until 8 tonight.

The libraries are generally open only during their usual hours.