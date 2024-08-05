Elections Office Encourages Voters To Look To Official Info Sources This Fall 8.05.2024

The San Luis Obispo county elections office released a statement on the county’s website this weekend, reminding residents there are only two official sources of voter registration data.

These being the county elections office, and the California secretary of state. Clerk-recorder Elaina Cano says voters should be careful when reviewing elections-related text messages in particular.

Cano says that sometimes text messages from candidates can be sent and are well-intended, but voters should be cautious if they receive messages implying that their personal registration status is inactive or subject to cancellation.

Cano further said that when in doubt, voters can call the clerk-recorder’s office to have them look up their voter record, and answer any questions.