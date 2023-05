Yesterday, we reported that a Coast Union senior won the Jim Brabeck Youth Legacy award for a student in agriculture.

Elizabeth Reed has earned a 4.0 gpa each semester in high school. If you weigh in the AP classes, her gpa is 4.5.

She says she wants to be a veterinarian. She is planning to attend Chico state to study agriculture, then she would like to attend the University of Glascow in Scotland.

Elizabeth Reed, winner of the Jim Brabeck Youth Legacy Scholarship in 2023.