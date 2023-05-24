Justin Pickard Presentation 05.24.2023

Despite poor academic test scores and declining enrollment in the Paso Robles school district, a very positive report was shared by teacher Justin Pickard on the Career Technical Education program in the district.

Justin Pickard made a lengthy presentation at last night’s school board meeting. If you have any interest in the programs offered at the high school, you may want to check out his presentation. It’s at the beginning of the marathon meeting last night.

Closed session lasted for an hour longer than usual. Then there was a presentation from Glenn Speck school.

And ultimately, Justin Pickard gave an excellent description of the CTE and Agriculture programs at the high school, which are doing quite well.