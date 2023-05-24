Other Stories This Wednesday 05.24.2023

Part of the Men’s Colony will close in November. The news coming out in an annual report by the San Luis Obispo county grand jury. You may remember that back in December the California Department of Corrections announced plans to partially close CMC. That coincides with other prison closures as increasing numbers of inmates are released back to the streets in California.

A Veteran’s treatment program in Nipomo may be shut down. Legacy Village is no longer receiving support as a private Veteran treatment center. The issue is a disagreement over how the greater Los Angeles Veteran Affairs office authorizes referrals to its program. Veterans in the program are trying to find housing, but with ten thousand illegal immigrants crossing the border into the US every day, housing for Veterans is not easy to find.