Executive Director of Bike SLO Appears in Court For Committing Lewd Act Upon a Child 10.28.2025

Former Cal Poly Associate Vice President, and Executive Director of Bike San Luis Obispo county, Richard Ellison, appeared in court on Monday.

He is accused of committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 10, where the alleged crime occurred on March 30th at his home in Arroyo Grande.

Ellison previously worked for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo from 1998 to 2005, then once again in 2014. He has been ordered by the judge to not have unsupervised contact with any children while he remains out of custody, and is prohibited from contacting the victim.

He is due back in court November 18th.