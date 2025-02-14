Recirculated Draft EIR For The Landing Paso Robles Available For Review 2.14.2025

The Paso Robles planning commission has completed a recirculated draft environmental impact report for the Landing Paso Robles project.

The EIR is available for public review through March 30, 2025. It can be downloaded from the city’s website, or requested at city hall.

The project is located on the west side of Airport road, north of Dry Creek road, where the old Paso Robles Boys School site was located.

The 139.18 acre project seeks to redevelop the site for industrial warehouses, offices, retail, a restaurant, market hall, winery, park space, and a hotel with a conference center.

The EIR contains the full project description, and ways the project may impact aesthetics, agricultural resources, air quality, greenhouse gas emissions, noise, population and housing, transportation and traffic, and more.