Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at Vandenberg Tonight 07.18.2023

SpaceX is targeting a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg space force base at 9:40 pm tonight.

The rocket will carry 15 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit. Starlink are satellites that provide internet access to rural areas. This is the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which will land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship at the pacific ocean.

An additional launch opportunity is also available at 10:30 or on Wednesday if needed. A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.