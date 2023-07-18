SLO Sheriff’s Office Releases Info on Shandon Stabbing 07.18.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office has released further information regarding the stabbing that took place in Shandon on Sunday evening.

The incident is classified as a homicide investigation. At approximately 9 in the evening, the sheriff’s office had received a call that a stabbing had just occurred; an adult male reported that he and his wife had been stabbed multiple times at the 200 block of South Street in Shandon.

Sheriff deputies began an emergency response to the location. Both victims were taken to safety and medical aide was rendered; the female was pronounced deceased on scene, and the male was airlifted to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition. The assailant suspect was identified as 31-year-old Justin Buchanan, a family member of the two victims.

A shelter in place was sent to residents in the area. A search involving a drone and California highway patrol helicopter led deputies to locating and arresting Buchanan without incident at around 3 am. He is currently being held at the San Luis Obispo county jail on a no-bail warrant for homicide, and this is believed to be an isolated incident.