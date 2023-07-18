ECHO Helping Locals Amidst Heat Wave 07.18.2023

The El Camino Homeless Organization is providing assistance to community members amidst the heatwave.

Though ECHO’s overall mission is to help homeless community members, they run a nightly meal program that’s available to anyone in the communities of Paso Robles and Atascadero. ECHO director of development and operations Austin Solheim said “It is just a safe place for anyone to come to cool off, to get food, [and] to get water…”

ECHO also runs a community shower program Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 5 pm. Solheim further said that outreach case managers are engaging with community members daily to inform them of ECHO’s various programs.