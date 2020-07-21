Fall Sports 7.21.2020

The California Interscholastic Federation announces that the fall high school sports season is moving to the winter. The fall sports will begin in December or January. That includes the football season.

The fall sports will run concurrently with the winter sports. Those athletes who play multiple sports will have to choose. The decision complicates logistics for administrators as well as coaches. There are coaches who are involved in more than one sport. There may be practice field conflicts between football, boys soccer and girls soccer. There are also transportation issues. But that’s the decision rendered yesterday by the CIF.