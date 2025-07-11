Final Two Rite Aids in SLO County Closing 7.11.2025

Shortly after announcing the closure of many of its stores here in San Luis Obispo county, Rite Aid has listed its last two stores among those it will be closing.

This was filed in its latest notice with the U.S. bankruptcy court. The final two stores will be in San Luis Obispo on 956 Foothill blvd., and in Pismo Beach on 531 Five Cities drive.

A closure date has been confirmed for the store at 2424 Spring street in Paso Robles: August 24th. No date has been confirmed for the store on Creston road.