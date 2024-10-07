Fatal Crash Near Cuesta College in SLO 10.07.2024

CHP has released a statement of a fatal crash that took place near Cuesta college in San Luis Obispo.

The release says that the vehicle involved in the incident was traveling southbound on O’Connor Way at an unknown speed, and quickly lost control of the vehicle as they approved the curve of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and crashed into an embankment nearby, injuring the driver and killing the passenger.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Carlos Cardonrios from Murrieta, and the deceased passenger was identified as 20-year-old Robert Hess from Temecula.

CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.