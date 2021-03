A fatal head-on collision on highway 154 near Lake Cachuma early yesterday morning.

The accident occurred at 3:55 yesterday morning. One person was declared dead at the scene. They other was extricated from the wreckage and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their identities have not been released.

Highway 154 and the San Marcos pass was closed until 6:30 yesterday morning, while they cleared the wreckage from the roadway.