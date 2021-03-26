Body Found is Templeton Woman 3.26.2021

The body found Wednesday near a Caltrans work site on highway one at Big Sur is identified as that of a Templeton woman.

The sheriff’s department identifies the body as 64-year-old Nancy Algert of Templeton. Her body was found near the Rat Creek worksite on highway one where Caltrans is repairing the highway devastated in the slide during the winter rains.

The contractor shut down work on the project when they discovered the body Wednesday morning near where they were working.

They resumed work yesterday.