Lane Closure on Niblick Road For Veterans Memorial Bridge Enhancements 12.05.2025

2025 12 04 Niblick Rd Lane Closure Bridge Enhancements

Paso Robles public works announced a lane closure has been scheduled for a section of Niblick road.

The section will be a portion of the westbound right lane of Veterans Memorial bridge. The closure will occur Monday, December 8th from 7 am to 4 pm.

Crews will install a city seal medallion on the bridge column and add new lettering, designating the structure as “Veterans Memorial Bridge.”

Motorists should anticipate minor delays, and are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.