Old Dominion to Perform at 2026 Mid-State Fair 03.10.2026

The California Mid-State Fair has proudly announced that Old Dominion will perform at the fair Wednesday, July 15th as part of the Michelob Ultra concert series.

Openers are Dasha and Annie Bosko. Old Dominion is an 8x winner of country music “Group of the Year,” with “electrifying shows that have put the multi-platinum-selling band prominently at the forefront of country music.” Since breaking into the music scene, they have earned nine no. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed six billion on-demand streams, and earned a dozen RIAA platinum and gold single certifications.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10 am online only at: midstatefair.com, with an official link to the ticketing provider.