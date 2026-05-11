Fatal Traffic Collision on Nacimiento Lake Drive Sunday Evening 05.11.2026

CHP has released a statement with information regarding a fatal traffic collision on Nacimiento Lake drive, west of Frazier road.

CHP says the incident took place just before 7:19 pm on Sunday, May 10th. 44-year-old Joseph Mitchell Pate of Paso Robles was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Nacimiento Lake drive at an unknown speed. “For unknown reasons, the Camaro traveled off the north roadway edge of Nacimiento Lake drive,” and the driver turned left, over-correcting and colliding with a tree south of the roadway. The driver and the front right passenger, 41-year-old Mack Garcia of Paso Robles, sustained major injuries. A man who was seated in the rear of the Camaro succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Mr. Pate was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The crash is pending further investigation.