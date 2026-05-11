Paso Robles City Council Holding Special Meetings For Advisory Body Reviews 05.11.2026

The Paso Robles city council will be holding several special meetings for advisory body interviews, starting Wednesday.

Wednesday’s meeting will be interviews for the youth commission, established as an advisory body to the city council for programs and services related to youth issues. The council is approving five two-year full-term vacancies, and one one-year partial term vacancy.

The council has received 25 applicants for the youth commission.

The city council will conduct interviews for other advisory bodies on May 14th and 20th.