FBI Warns Public of Cyber Criminals Attempting Account Takeover Fraud Schemes 12.01.2025

The FBI released a warning to the public early last week regarding account takeover fraud schemes.

The FBI says cyber criminals target individuals, businesses, and organizations of various sizes, attempting to gain unauthorized access to the targeted financial institution, payroll, or health savings account. The FBI says cyber criminals use numerous tactics to obtain login and account information, including impersonating an employee, tricking customers into providing login credentials, or using phishing websites that appear legitimate to provide login information. Once account access is gained, the cyber criminals quickly wire funds to other accounts, many linked to cryptocurrency wallets.

The FBI says more than 5,100 complaints have been received since January 2025, with losses exceeding $262 million. To protect yourself, be careful about the information you share online or on social media, monitor your financial accounts on a regular basis, and be suspicious of unknown “banking” or “company” employees who call you.

Companies generally do not contact you to ask for your username, password, or one time password.