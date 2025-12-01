GoFundMe Started For Mike Espy’s Fight Against Cancer 12.01.2025

A GoFundMe has been started for the Espy family, owners of Thomas Hill Organics, as they face significant medical hurdles and challenges from a renewed cancer diagnosis.

Mike and Lisa Espy purchased Thomas Hill Organics in 2022, and in 2023, Mike was diagnosed with colon cancer. After undergoing treatment, he was declared cancer free. But a recent car accident caused significant damage to Mike, and his cancer has returned as stage 4.

Although treatment began immediately, surgery was postponed due to serious blood clots. Organizers for the GoFundMe are calling on the community to show their support for the Espy family and the burden they carry on their shoulders, so that they can take one step closer to healing and stability.