Felony Charges Filed Against Paso Woman For Animal Cruelty 2.24.2025

In late October, dozens of deceased cats were found inside of an apartment on Chestnut street in Paso Robles.

At the time, animal services were conducting an investigation for the incident, and a post-seizure notification named 62-year-old Laurie Bryant on the apartment’s door.

On Friday last week, the county district attorney’s office announced they have filed seven felony counts of animal cruelty against Bryant, naming her as the one responsible for care of the cats and apartment.

The DA’s office says these charges are merely allegations of criminal conduct; an individual charged with these allegations are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The case has been investigated by the San Luis Obispo county animal services division.