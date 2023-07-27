Paso Proposing Cloverleaf Interchange @ 46 East/Union Rd 07.27.2023

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the city of Paso Robles have proposed a highway 46 East/Union road intersection improvements project.

The two-phase project proposes to construct an overcrossing and partial cloverleaf interchange at the intersection of highway 46 east and Union road into Paso Robles boulevard.

The city and Caltrans have released a draft initial study, which details the effects this project may have on the environment. Caltrans says the project will not significantly affect the quality of the environment. The city is asking members of the public to read the findings of the study and share public comment from August 3rd to September 1st.

A public meeting to review the study results and gather public input will be held on August 17th from 6 to 8 in the evening in the Paso Robles city council chamber.

The assessment is available online at the District 5 section of the Caltrans’s website, or at the Paso Robles city library. Copies of the document can be provided on request.