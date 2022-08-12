Field of Dreams 08.12.2022

Just like the movie “Field of Dreams”, two baseball teams played in a corn field in Iowa yesterday. The Cubs and Reds played in Dyersville, Iowa at the “Field of Dreams” movie set. 7,823 fans attended the game. Which was a sell out.

The game started with Ken Griffery Sr. and Jr. playing catch, and then more parents and children joined them on the field with their own balls and gloves. Then the Cubs and Reds came out, dressed in special uniforms inspired by the early look of the 20th century when Shoeless Jackson played the game.