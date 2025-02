Garnet Films, in collaboration with Tobin James Cellars, will be releasing a film shot here in Paso Robles on March 4th, titled Wine Thief.

The film will be released to streaming platforms on March 4th.

There are plans to have a screening at the Park Cinemas in Paso Robles, with a date to be determined.

The full trailer for the film is currently available on YouTube, on Garnet Film’s channel.