SLO Co Elections Office Releases Behind-The-Scenes Ballot Processing Video 2.20.2025

The county clerk-recorder’s office has released a video detailing ballot processing & tabulation that occurs in the elections center.

The release says the center is open to the public for organized tours, but this video depicts a step-by-step process of how vote-by-mail ballots are processed and tabulated.

The video details the steps involved in signature verification, tabulation, storage, adjudication, and double checking for accuracy.

The video can be found on the San Luis Obispo county clerk-recorder’s YouTube page.