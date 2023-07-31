Fire in Eastern SLO Burns Over 90 Acres 07.31.2023

A fire broke out yesterday afternoon just off highway 58 near Shell Creek, east of Creston.

The fire burned over 40 acres in half an hour. More than 20 engines 32 firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze. No structures were reported to be in danger, and highway 58 was shut down, with traffic diverted to highway 46.

Cal Fire tweeted later in the evening at around 7 that forward progression of the fire had been stopped. Containment was reported to be around 60% with 100 acres burned at around 9 this morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.