BLM Management Approves Funds For Statewide Restoration 07.31.2023

The Bureau of Land Management has awarded agreement funds with Cal Fire, Caltrans, and the California Conservation Corps.

The agreements are being funded by president Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. BLM California will be receiving more than 15 million dollars over the next five years from the infrastructure law’s funding to invest in wildfire preparedness, fuels management, post-fire restoration, and forest health projects. From that amount, BLM California will provide over eight hundred thousand dollars in funding to its partner agencies to complete restoration work near important infrastructure.

The agreements are made through the good neighbor authority, which enables BLM California to collaborate with state agencies to complete projects on BLM-managed lands statewide. Good neighbor authority projects have a five-year project period and a lifetime funding cap of 12.8 million dollars.