Major Injury Crash on El Pomar Road Outside of Templeton 6.06.2025

The California Highway Patrol responded to a solo traffic collision on Wednesday, June 4th at around 7:35 pm.

CHP says the incident occurred on El Pomar drive, east of Vaquero road outside of Templeton. CHP says a 51-year-old male and an Atascadero resident (Jeremy Thomas) were riding a black 2018 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on El Pomar drive at a high rate of speed.

Due to the speed and the curve in the roadway, Mr. Thomas lost control of the motorcycle, and veered to the opposite traffic lane and into the south shoulder. Mr. Thomas was ejected from the vehicle, according to CHP, and received major injuries. He was transported to the Sierra Vista regional medical center.

Templeton CHP does not suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, and further investigation is currently pending.