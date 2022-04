Although hundreds of fires have plagued the riverbed, fire chief Jonathon Stornetta says that’s not the only reason Paso Robles fire stations are busy.

Stornetta says part of it is the aging population and the number of retirees moving into Paso Robles.

Meanwhile, to reduce the number of fires in the riverbed, the city of Paso Robles has hired goats and sheep to clear out the vegetation.

The goats and sheep will be grazing the primary firebreaks within the Salinas river on Sunday.